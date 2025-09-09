Electric Mercedes EQS completes 748-mile trip on one charge with solid-state battery

A Mercedes EQS fitted with a solid-state battery has just achieved a 748-mile journey on one charge of electricity.

The vehicle travelled from Stuttgart, Germany, to Malmo in Sweden without having to top-up its battery and finished the journey with 85 miles of range left.

The car was fitted with a solid-state battery, which means there is a higher energy density, giving a better range and quicker charging times, improved safety with the removal of the flammable liquid electrolyte, and a solid-state unit has a longer lifespan than a traditional lithium-ion battery.

The car travelled 748 miles and still had 85 miles range left when it arrived at its destination in Sweden. (Mercedes)

The standard EQS comes fitted with the choice of a 96kWh or a 118kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which gives claimed electric ranges of 409 miles and 481 miles, respectively.

Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “The solid-state battery is a true gamechanger for electric mobility. With the successful long-distance drive of the EQS, we show that this technology delivers not only in the lab but also on the road. Our goal is to bring innovations like this into series production by the end of the decade and offer our customers a new level of range and comfort.”

Mercedes is aiming to offer solid-state battery technology on its cars by the end of the decade, in a bid to make electrification more accessible for those wanting to transition to an EV.