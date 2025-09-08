Skoda shows off future estate car with Vision O

Skoda has given a glimpse of what its future estate cars could look like with the Vision O.

Expected to preview a future Octavia replacement, the electric Vision O concept has been launched first and foremost as an estate car, or a combi, representing the brand’s commitment to these traditionally practical models which have been a core part of the Skoda range for decades.

With a new take on Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design, which has been used on cars such as the Elroq and Enyaq, the Vision O has a long, sweeping roofline and a long wheelbase, which helps improve interior spaciousness. Skoda says that the Vision O offers a 650-litre boot, which is only slightly less than the one you’d find in the current Superb. With the rear seats down, this can be increased to 1,700 litres.

A long wheelbase provides plenty of space inside

It’s also kitted out with a variety of the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ features, including a portable speaker and a ‘fully integrated fridge’. It’s also equipped with four umbrellas, a screen cleaner and a storage area for the charging cables in the boot.

It’s designed to showcase a ‘concept of circularity’, which involves making it easier to recycle the vehicle when it reaches the end of its usable life.

There’s a huge central display

Inside, there’s a 1.2 metre-wide horizontal display, yet the steering wheel incorporates a variety of ‘quick access’ controls for features such as volume and cruise control.

Skoda has yet to announce the type of electric setup that’ll be used on the Vision O when it reaches production, but it’s expected to sit on a next-generation Volkswagen Group EV platform. The brand says that it’s expected to launch ‘in the next decade’.