Skoda shows off future estate car with Vision O
Concept vehicle showcases a bold new design.
Skoda has given a glimpse of what its future estate cars could look like with the Vision O.
Expected to preview a future Octavia replacement, the electric Vision O concept has been launched first and foremost as an estate car, or a combi, representing the brand’s commitment to these traditionally practical models which have been a core part of the Skoda range for decades.
With a new take on Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design, which has been used on cars such as the Elroq and Enyaq, the Vision O has a long, sweeping roofline and a long wheelbase, which helps improve interior spaciousness. Skoda says that the Vision O offers a 650-litre boot, which is only slightly less than the one you’d find in the current Superb. With the rear seats down, this can be increased to 1,700 litres.
It’s also kitted out with a variety of the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ features, including a portable speaker and a ‘fully integrated fridge’. It’s also equipped with four umbrellas, a screen cleaner and a storage area for the charging cables in the boot.
It’s designed to showcase a ‘concept of circularity’, which involves making it easier to recycle the vehicle when it reaches the end of its usable life.
Inside, there’s a 1.2 metre-wide horizontal display, yet the steering wheel incorporates a variety of ‘quick access’ controls for features such as volume and cruise control.
Skoda has yet to announce the type of electric setup that’ll be used on the Vision O when it reaches production, but it’s expected to sit on a next-generation Volkswagen Group EV platform. The brand says that it’s expected to launch ‘in the next decade’.