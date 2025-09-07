Skoda’s Epiq set to broaden firm’s range of electric SUVs

Skoda will expand its electric SUV line-up with the just-revealed Epiq.

Due to enter production next year, the Epiq will sit underneath the Elroq and Enyaq as the firm’s smallest electric SUV.

With space for five and a 475-litre boot, the Epiq has been designed to maximise space in a car with a relatively small footprint. At 4.1 metres in length, it’s slightly shorter than the Skoda Kamiq, which is currently the smallest SUV in the brand’s range. The Czech firm says that the price tag of the Epiq is ‘expected to be comparable with its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterpart, putting it around £24,000.

Practicality has been the primary focus for the Epiq

The exterior of the car uses the same ‘Modern Solid’ design which has been applied to many of Skoda’s recent vehicles, with a large gloss-black grille being framed by T-shaped LED daytime running lights.

Inside, there are a number of features which aim to boost practicality such as physical buttons, a variety of storage compartments and hidden underfloor areas.

The Epiq is set to go into production in 2026

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said: “The Epiq show car offers a concrete glimpse into the next addition to Skoda’s successful all-electric family. It embodies the essence of Skoda: modern solid design, a spacious interior within a compact footprint, user-friendly, intuitive digital interfaces, and Simply Clever details that ensure a seamless experience – and above all – at an attractive price point.

“With the Epiq, we’re taking another step towards making electric cars a practical and compelling choice for everyday drivers. “

While Skoda hasn’t yet disclosed the kind of powertrains that will be used to power the Epiq, it is claiming a range of up to 264 miles from a single charge.

Further details surrounding the Epiq are expected to be revealed next year.