Porsche’s new Turbo S arrives as most powerful production 911 ever

Porsche has unveiled its latest 911 Turbo S which arrives with even more power than before.

Available in coupe and cabriolet forms, the 911 Turbo S uses a T-Hybrid powertrain with two turbochargers to get it from 0-60mph in under 2.5 seconds and makes it the most powerful production 911 to date.

As a result of the changes, the 911 Turbo S has managed to go around the gruelling Nurburgring Nordschleife 14 seconds quicker than the car it replaces.

The Turbo S is wider than the standard Carrera

With 701bhp and 800Nm of torque, the new 911 Turbo S produces around 60bhp more than the previous car, with two new eTurbos helping to boost the power of the 3.6-litre boxer engine. It’s similar to the engine setup in the recent 911 GTS, but while that car gets a single eTurbo, the Turbo S features a pair for an even higher output. Despite the fitment of a hybrid powertrain, the Turbo S carries a weight penalty of just 85kg compared with the car it replaces.

It also features active aerodynamic sections, with air flaps at the front of the vehicle combining with an active front diffuser, a variable spoiler and a tilting rear wing to dictate levels of airflow. When the car is put in wet driving mode, the front diffusers close to stop the front discs from being hampered by excessive water spray. All cars get a sport exhaust system as standard, too.

Elements inside get a ‘Turbonite’ colour

As with previous Turbo models, the new car has a wider body and track compared with Carrera models, while the rear fascia has been redesigned with ventilation openings which help to make the car look even wider.

Inside, you’ll find an exclusive ‘Turbonite’ shade used throughout including areas such as the door panels, steering wheel and dashboard. The Turbo S comes in two-seater configuration as standard, though rear seats can be added in as a no-cost option.

The new 911 Turbo S is available to order, with prices starting from £199,100 for the coupe and £209,100 for the cabriolet.