UK Drive: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an impressive all-rounder

What is it?

Hyundai has become one of the leaders when it comes to electric vehicles, producing some of the best on the market today.

The Ioniq 5 kickstarted the brand’s latest generation of EVs when it first went on sale in 2021. It featured the exterior design of a five-door hatchback, with the proportions of an SUV.

Four years on from its launch and the Korean firm has decided to give the Ioniq 5 a midlife makeover to improve this likeable electric SUV even further. Is it enough to keep it at the top of the class? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

Quite a lot, actually. The exterior design has been refreshed with redesigned front and rear bumpers, there are new alloy wheels and the car now features a rear wiper.

Inside, there are new shortcut buttons located on the centre console, the wireless charging pad has been moved from the lower to the upper part of the centre console and there is a new steering wheel.

The old 77kWh battery pack has increased in size too, with a new 84kWh unit on offer, which Hyundai promises boosts the car’s electric range.

Also, there is now the option of sporty N Line and N Line S trim levels, which include exterior and interior enhancements taken from the firm’s iconic ‘N’ performance division.

What’s under the bonnet?

There is a choice of two battery packs, being a 63kWh or the new 84kWh unit.

We’re driving the larger 84kWh car, which comes with dual electric motors to make all-wheel drive. In terms of power, the motors produce a total of 325bhp and 605Nm of torque, while 60mph takes 5.1 seconds and the car will top-out at 114mph.

Hyundai claims that the car can travel a total of 307 miles between trips to the plug and that 350kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take just 18 minutes.

There is also a rear-wheel drive single electric motor version with the 84kWh battery, which boosts the claimed electric range up to 354 miles.

What’s it like to drive?

The Ioniq 5 is one of the best electric SUVs to drive due to its exceptional capability, wherever it goes.

On a twisty road, the car handles like a much smaller vehicle, with hardly any body lean and precise steering.

At higher speeds, the cabin is well-insulated from outside noise, making it a very relaxing motorway cruiser. Plus, the massive amount of glass means that visibility is also excellent when manoeuvring.

Our test car’s all-wheel drive system gives lots of grip and the instant torque you get from the dual motors means that the car accelerates smoothly and can outrun many sports cars.

The only negatives we found were the car’s suspension, which struggles to absorb bumps quickly, with the car fidgeting about after you’ve hit a pothole, making it feel unsettled. Plus, the car’s sheer size makes it difficult to ferry through town, and it’s a chore to park, too.

Our car was also fitted with the digital rear-view mirror, which is tricky to look out of in bright sunlight or when it’s raining.

How does it look?

The Ioniq 5 has a distinctive exterior design with flush door handles and very deep body curves down the side profile.

Our test car is the flagship ‘N Line S’, meaning you get two-tone alloy wheels, N badging, glass black lower body mouldings and black door mirror caps.

At the front, Hyundai’s new ‘pixel’ theme design language is applied to the front with the U-shaped LED daytime running lights and front grille, while the back of the full-width pixel LED lightbar makes the car stand out on the road.

The Ioniq 5’s design is a bit marmite, you either love it or hate it, but we think its daring design makes it one of the best-looking EVs on sale right now.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is just as futuristic as the exterior, with there being two 12.3-inch screens, which are clear and easy to use. Our N Line S car also comes with an ‘N’ sports steering wheel, half leather and Alcantara seats, sports pedals and red stitching.

Where the Ioniq 5 stands out from the competition is with interior space. It’s positively cavernous with tonnes of room up front and the completely flat floor means you get a sliding centre console, giving the rear middle-seat passenger more legroom.

In terms of storage, there is a glovebox, very deep door bins in the front and rear, two cup holders, a centre armrest with underneath storage and a massive cut-out under the centre console, which can carry a handbag.

The rear doors are huge and open wide, while the space on offer is one of the best-in-class with rear-seat occupants finding no issues with head and legroom, even with our car’s full-length glass panoramic sunroof.

Open the boot and there is 520 litres on offer; however, push the rear bench down and that space increases to 1,580 litres, and you get an additional 57-litre frunk under the bonnet. Unfortunately, our all-wheel drive car means that the frunk space is reduced to 24 litres.

What’s the spec like?

Whichever model of Ioniq 5 you go for, all models are very well-equipped with the entry-level Advance featuring 19-inch alloy wheels, an energy-saving heat pump, a heated steering wheel and cloth seat trim.

There are several other trim levels available such as Premium, N Line and Ultimate. Our flagship N Line S car comes in at £52,555 and boasts electrically reclining rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, a digital key, blind-spot monitoring and N Line exterior and interior styling.

All versions of the car are also eligible for Hyundai’s Electric Vehicle Grant, meaning you can save up to £1,500 off the starting price, with the entry-level model coming in at under £40,000, making the Ioniq 5 look like good value.

Verdict

Without question, this extensive update to the Ioniq 5 has kept it at the top of the electric SUV class.

It looks great, has an impressive electric range, is practical, and the addition of the new N Line trim levels adds a sportier touch.

The car’s comfortable yet engaging driving experience is hard to beat and its superb levels of refinement make it a very tough act to follow in this sector of the market.

Sure, its large proportions make it difficult to drive in built-up areas and the ride could be improved, but you can’t ignore that Hyundai really knows what it’s doing when it comes to making EVs desirable and easy to live with.