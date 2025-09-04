UK Drive: The BYD Atto 2 offers lots of space, but isn’t a class-leader

What is it?

The Atto 2 competes in the B-segment electric SUV class. (BYD)

BYD has become one of the most well-known Chinese car makers in a short period of time.

Since it began selling cars on our shores in 2023, the firm has introduced six new models, bringing a mix of compact, midsize, and larger EVs, as well as entering the plug-in hybrid market with the Seal U DM-i.

So, what’s next for the brand? Well, the company is launching its seventh model – the Atto 2. It’s set to compete in the compact electric SUV category, taking on the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and Ford Puma Gen-E.

The Atto 2 certainly has some tough competition, so we’ve been putting it through its paces to find out.

What’s new?

It sits on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 architecture. (BYD)

The Atto 2 uses the same design language found on other BYD models, and also features the firm’s cutting-edge ‘Blade Battery technology’, which is more efficient, safer, smaller and uses no precious metals such as cobalt and nickel.

Underneath its skin, the car sits on BYD’s ‘e-Platform 3.0’ architecture, which the firm says helps improve safety, efficiency and driving dynamics.

It offers a decent amount of standard equipment, with a heat pump and vehicle-to-load (V2L) function all found on the entry-level model.

What’s under the bonnet?

There are two battery options. (BYD)

There is a choice of two battery packs with the Atto 2, but we’re driving the smaller 51.1kWh unit with a single electric motor.

This setup produces a total of 174bhp and 290Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 7.7 seconds and the car runs onto a top speed of 99mph.

BYD claims that the car can travel up 214 miles on a single charge; however, the disappointingly slow 82kW DC rapid-charging capability means that the car can be topped up from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. Its main rival, the Ford Puma Gen-E, can be charged up at speeds of up to 100kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 23 minutes.

The flagship model of the Atto 2 comes fitted with a larger 64kWh battery that can manage a claimed 261 miles between trips to the plug.

What’s it like to drive?

The Atto 2 falls behind the competition when it comes to driving dynamics, with the car feeling unpolished in certain areas.

On the open road, the suspension seems to pitch and wallow over bumps and the very light steering gives you no confidence to chuck it into a corner. While you’re taking the corner, you’ll notice the excessive amount of body lean, making the Atto 2 feel nervous at higher speeds.

Another irritation is the peculiar indicator tick, which sounds like a doorbell ringing, and the infotainment system is difficult to operate on the move.

However, in the city, the Atto 2 comes into its own with that light steering making tricky manoeuvres a breeze, and with its tight 5.25-metre turning circle, it’s a really easy car to drive. The large side windows and rear quarter lights also help with all-around visibility, allowing this BYD to feel better suited to town driving.

How does it look?

The Atto 2’s design is safe and simple. (BYD)

There is nothing radical about the Atto 2’s design, which is good and bad, depending on how you look at it.

The front end features slim front headlights that flow into the front grille, while the side profile has a chunky stance with its thick lower-body plastic mouldings and floating roof design.

Move towards the rear and there is a full-width LED lightbar and a double bubble rear roof spoiler to improve aerodynamics. However, the overall design is safe and lacks any real imagination.

We think something like a Kia EV3 or Renault 4 has a more interesting design.

What’s it like inside?

There is lots of interior space. (BYD)

The interior of the Atto 2 has a similar design to other BYD models, with a nice mixture of soft-touch materials found on the dashboard and door cards.

However, the lack of buttons makes finding key functions when you’re on the move a chore. Even turning the lights on is difficult to fathom.

Happily, there are lots of cubby holes dotted about the place, with two deep cup holders, a massive centre armrest storage area, a decent-sized glove box and further storage under the floating centre console.

In the back, there are acres of space, with that tall roofline coming into its own with six-footers having no problem with head, leg and foot room. There are also four pockets located on the back of the front seats and the rear doors open nicely and wide, too, making it easier to install a child seat.

Boot space stands at 450 litres or 1,340 litres with the rear seats folded down, which is down on its rivals, with the Ford Puma Gen-E packing an impressive 523-litre boot.

What’s the spec like?

A heat pump and vehicle-to-load (V2L) function come as standard. (BYD)

Just like with other BYD models, the Atto 2 is available in Boost and Comfort trim.

Our test car is the entry-level Boost, which comes in at £30,850 and features the smaller 51.1kWh battery. You do get an energy-saving heat pump and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which allows electrical appliances to be powered by the car’s battery, such as a hairdryer or inflation pump for airbeds and paddleboards.

Other standard equipment includes a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen, a wireless smartphone charger and an eight-speaker sound system.

Flagship Comfort cars add a few more luxuries such as the larger 64kWh battery, rear privacy glass and ambient lighting.

At this sort of price, the Atto 2 sits between its rivals when it comes to value for money, with the likes of the Renault 4 cheaper to buy. However, cars like Hyundai Kona Electric are more expensive than this better-equipped BYD.

Verdict

The BYD Atto 2 isn’t a car you buy with your heart; you buy it with your head.

With its low starting price of £30,850, very spacious cabin and impressive levels of standard equipment, the Atto 2 is a perfectly acceptable small family electric SUV.

However, with its below-average driving dynamics, confusing infotainment system, and smaller boot, we think that rivals do a better job of being compact electric SUVs at an affordable price.