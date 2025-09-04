Lexus reveals limited LBX ‘Vibrant Edition’ variant

Lexus has revealed a limited-run version of the LBX SUV with the ‘Vibrant Edition’.

The LBX is Lexus’ smallest model and is a direct rival to the Audi Q2 and Alfa Romeo Junior.

The Vibrant Edition adds extras such as 18-inch matt black alloy wheels, black front and rear spoilers, black window and door mouldings, as well as piano black bumper inserts and a jet black-plated front radiator grille.

Inside features Dark Rose seat bolsters, centre console and seat belts. (Lexus)

Inside, there is black leather upholstery with Dark Rose seat bolsters, knee pads, centre console, seat belts and front door armrests.

Under the bonnet, the car features the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged hybrid powertrain found in the standard model. This setup produces 134bhp and 185Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes nine seconds and the top speed is 106mph.

It uses the same 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain as the standard car. (Lexus)

Andre Schmidt, head of Lexus Europe, said: “The LBX has quickly established itself as a core model for Lexus in Europe, building a strong presence in new market territory and succeeding in its key role to bring new customers to our brand. It is already our second best-selling model, with more than 23,000 sales achieved in 2024. With the new Vibrant Edition, we are increasing choice and adding exclusive styling features that enhance its sporty, dynamic look.”

The car will be available in a choice of three exterior body colours too, including Ruby Red, Sonic Quartz and Eclipsel Black.

Prices will be revealed on October 1, with production set to begin this month and run until May next year.