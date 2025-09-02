Hyundai reveals design sketch of compact Concept Three EV

Hyundai has revealed a design sketch of its compact EV with the Concept Three.

Last week, the Korean firm released a few images of the car, hinting at its exterior design. Now, from the latest image, we can see that it has a bold side profile with deep curves and a kick-up rear window.

At the back, there is a rear spoiler located on the tailgate, to give the car a sportier exterior design.

A few teaser shots were revealed last week. (Hyundai)

In terms of powertrains, Hyundai has not revealed any details at this stage, but it’s likely to be battery-powered when the Concept Three goes into production.

It will be rivalling the likes of the new Renault 4 and will sit above the compact Inster and below the larger Ioniq 5 in the firm’s EV model line-up.

Simon Loasby, senior Vice President and head of Hyundai Design Centre, said: “Designing the Concept Three was an opportunity for us to rethink the compact EV from the ground up. We defined the ‘Aero Hatch’ typology to craft a silhouette that captures a sense of flow and becomes a beautifully proportioned sculpture.”

The Concept Three will be revealed at this year’s Munich Motor Show, which takes place from September 9 to September 14.