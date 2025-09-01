Order books open for Fiat Grande Panda with EV model receiving firm’s ‘E-Grant’ incentive

Fiat has announced that its funky Grande Panda has gone on sale with the electric version eligible for the firm’s ‘E-Grant’ incentive scheme.

The Grande Panda starts at £18,035 for the entry-level ‘Pop’ with a mild-hybrid powertrain, which features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt battery.

Meanwhile, the electric model is priced from £21,035; however, customers can save up to £1,500 with Fiat’s E-Grant incentive, meaning prices come in at £19,535, making it one of the cheapest new EVs on the market.

Fiat is yet to be approved for the government’s own EV grant scheme but decided to bring in its own incentive earlier this year.

Under the bonnet, the car features a 44kWh battery with an electric motor that delivers a claimed range of up to 199 miles.

Prices start at £18,035 for the mild-hybrid car. (Fiat)

Also, Fiat will launch the Grande Panda national ‘preview tour’ on September 4 until October 11, which allows customers to have a look around the car with product experts at their local dealership.

Guiseppe Cava, managing director of Fiat UK, said: “We are delighted to open orders for Grande Panda in the UK. The response to the car has been incredible so far and we are very proud that it has been recognised with so many awards.”

He added: “The several thousand registrations of interest on our website suggest that Grande Panda has already struck a chord with UK drivers, and we’re really looking forward to the preview tour starting. Our customers can come along, learn more about the car and see for themselves why our new Fiat is so special.”

Cars will arrive in UK showrooms from September 4 with customer deliveries to commence within the next few weeks.