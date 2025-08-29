Skoda’s design team use AI to recreate Felicia Fun pick-up

Skoda’s design team has used AI to recreate one of its most iconic models from the 1990s with the Felicia Fun.

The Felicia Fun was produced between 1997 and 2000, and was based on the standard Felicia pick-up truck and featured bright yellow paintwork, yellow wheels and there was a sliding partition behind the front seats.

The new concept uses Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, with the front end featuring similar design cues found on the Elroq and Enyaq electric SUVs. There are slim front T-shaped LED headlights, Skoda’s renowned ‘Tech-Deck Face’ grille, while at the back, there is a pink full-width LED lightbar and pink-coloured logo, window tints, bumper details and wheel accents.

The Felicia Fun Concept has been designed using AI technology. (Skoda)

The exterior design of the car features a wide stance, large wheels, contrasting black bumpers and sills, as well as the flagship yellow paintwork.

Inside, there is a full-width dashboard display, which features retro video game graphics and further pink accents are found on the centre console, door cards, seats and steering wheel.

Julien Petitseigneur, project leader for Skoda interior design, said: “I saw it as an opportunity to experiment with AI tools. I researched the car, then tested different prompts and tweaked them in AI to create initial concepts that captured the spirit of the original. This allowed me to explore possible directions quickly and decide how to proceed.”

Sadly, Skoda has no plans to put the AI-inspired Felicia Fun pick-up into production.