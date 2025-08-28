Volvo’s XC70 returns as long-range plug-in hybrid

Volvo has revived its popular XC70 SUV as a long-range plug-in hybrid.

While only available to order in China currently, it is expected that the XC70 will make its way to the UK shortly, where it will arrive with a claimed electric-only range of over 124 miles.

As a result, it’ll offer the longest electric-only range of any Volvo hybrid currently on sale. The manufacturer also claims a total range of just over 745 miles through a combination of petrol and electric power.

The rear of the car follows a similar design direction to other cars within Volvo’s range

The Swedish brand has yet to confirm the finer details surrounding the XC70’s powertrain, but has stated that it will be equipped with fast charging technology that will allow for a zero to 80 per cent charge in 23 minutes. Volvo also says that bi-directional charging means that owners will be able to use the car’s battery as a portable power source, providing charge to external devices such as lights and pumps.

Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars, said: “The new XC70 is a very attractive choice for customers who want the benefits of electric driving but are not yet ready to go fully electric.

“It is a cornerstone of our electrified product portfolio, a bridge to fully electric cars for our customers, and it will strengthen our presence in the world’s largest car market.”

There’s a huge landscape-orientated screen inside

The exterior of the XC70 takes a number of styling cues from the recently revamped XC90 and new EX90, including a closed-off grille which is similar to the ones fitted to the brand’s electric vehicles. It’s equipped with an active shutter which can open and close depending on the driving situation or need for additional cooling.

At the rear, there are C-shaped lights which are integrated into the rear glass, which is, again, a styling touch used on some of Volvo’s other recent vehicles. Inside, you’ll find a 12.3-inch driver display and a 15.4-inch horizontal central display. Drivers can also add a 92-inch augmented reality head-up display – though it’s not been confirmed if this technology will be available on UK-bound cars.

More details surrounding the new XC70 are expected to be released soon.