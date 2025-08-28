Jaguar MK IX Saloon used for royal wedding set to go under the hammer next month

A 1960 Jaguar MK IX Saloon that was used to chauffeur the Princess of Wales to Pippa Middleton’s wedding is set to go under the hammer next month.

The car in question is finished in Warwick Grey paint with a red leather interior and has travelled just 31,000 miles in its 65-year life, according to auction house H&H Classics.

In terms of history, the car is backed up with a lot of invoices and a V5C logbook, with the current owner spending around £6,000 on its mechanicals in recent years to keep it looking and driving its best. This includes work carried out on its engine, fuel system and brakes.

Oliver Fernyhough-Martin, junior motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “The MK IX carries a wonderful sense of presence – big, elegant, and unmistakably of its era. Its royal wedding connection only adds to the story, but it’s also the condition, originality and low mileage that makes this such a compelling example in its own right.

“The Warwick Grey paintwork paired with the red leather interior gives it a stately yet stylish air that would grace any collection – or even another wedding.”

This Jaguar MK IX Saloon is estimated to go for between £30,000 and £35,000 when it goes under the hammer with H&H Classics on September 10.