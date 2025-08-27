Ford Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier become first vehicles to receive full £3,750 Government Electric Vehicle Grant

Ford has announced that its Puma Gen-E electric crossover and E-Tourneo Courier MPV will be the first EVs to receive the full £3,750 Government Electric Vehicle Grant.

The Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant slashes up to £3,750 off the price of a new electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

That means the Puma Gen-E now starts from £24,745, making it one of the cheapest electric crossovers on the market today. It features a 43kWh battery and an electric motor that can do a claimed 233 miles on a single charge.

The Puma Gen-E features a 43kWh battery. (Ford)

The E-Tourneo Courier now starts from £28,440 and features the same 43kWh battery found in the Puma Gen-E, but has a claimed electric range of up to 177 miles between trips to the plug.

The E-Tourneo Courier has a claimed range of up to 177 miles. (Ford)

Ford is also helping customers make the switch to electric with its ‘Power Promise’ programme, which will enable private customers to have a free home charger installation, up to 10,000 miles of free charging and an eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty.

Lisa Brankin, Ford UK chair and managing director, said: “We welcome the Government’s decision to accelerate the transition to electric mobility and are proud that Ford’s commitment to sustainability has been recognised with the full EV grant. With a £3,750 saving available on the Puma Gen-E plus the convenience of the Ford Power Promise, we’re helping to make the switch to electric simpler, more affordable and more rewarding.”

The Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier with the Government grant are available now, with first deliveries set to commence later this year.