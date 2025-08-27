Ford Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier become first vehicles to receive full £3,750 Government Electric Vehicle Grant
Ford’s smallest EV will now start from £24,745, making it one of the cheapest electric crossovers on sale.
Ford has announced that its Puma Gen-E electric crossover and E-Tourneo Courier MPV will be the first EVs to receive the full £3,750 Government Electric Vehicle Grant.
The Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant slashes up to £3,750 off the price of a new electric vehicle priced under £37,000.
That means the Puma Gen-E now starts from £24,745, making it one of the cheapest electric crossovers on the market today. It features a 43kWh battery and an electric motor that can do a claimed 233 miles on a single charge.
The E-Tourneo Courier now starts from £28,440 and features the same 43kWh battery found in the Puma Gen-E, but has a claimed electric range of up to 177 miles between trips to the plug.
Ford is also helping customers make the switch to electric with its ‘Power Promise’ programme, which will enable private customers to have a free home charger installation, up to 10,000 miles of free charging and an eight-year or 100,000-mile battery warranty.
Lisa Brankin, Ford UK chair and managing director, said: “We welcome the Government’s decision to accelerate the transition to electric mobility and are proud that Ford’s commitment to sustainability has been recognised with the full EV grant. With a £3,750 saving available on the Puma Gen-E plus the convenience of the Ford Power Promise, we’re helping to make the switch to electric simpler, more affordable and more rewarding.”
The Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier with the Government grant are available now, with first deliveries set to commence later this year.