Comedian Jimmy Carr’s Aston Martin DB6 receives electric conversion

Comedian Jimmy Carr has had his Aston Martin DB6 converted from petrol to electric power by the team at Electrogenic.

Electrogenic is a British firm that produces tailor-made electric vehicle powertrain systems.

The firm replaced the comedian’s 1967 DB6’s 4.0-litre straight-six engine with its own 60kWh battery and electric motor, which is located beneath the car’s bonnet and above the rear axle – where the fuel tank originally sat.

The setup produces 200bhp and 310Nm of torque. (Electrogenic)

In terms of power, the setup produces 200bhp and 310Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 6.5 seconds and the car will reach a top speed of more than 90mph.

Electrogenic claims that the electric DB6 has a real-world range of more than 150 miles and that 100kW DC rapid charging is compatible; however, a specific charging time hasn’t been revealed.

The car will be on display at this year’s Salon Privé car show. (Electrogenic)

Steve Drummond, CEO of Electrogenic, said: “We were delighted to be asked to convert Jimmy Carr’s cherished Aston Martin DB6 from petrol to state-of-the-art electric power. Electrogenic’s conversion gives it effortless and reliable performance to match its stunning looks, and we’re extremely proud of the results.”

Electrogenic says that customers of DB6s who want more performance can also choose from a more powerful 280bhp electric motor and 450Nm of torque. Acceleration improves too, with 60mph arriving in 4.5 seconds and the top speed increases to 125mph.

Jimmy Carr’s electric Aston Martin DB6 will be on display at this year’s Salon Privé car show at Blenheim Palace, which takes place on August 31.