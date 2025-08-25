Audi broadens Q3 range with new Sportback model

Audi has unveiled its second-generation Q3 Sportback.

Widening the current Q3 range, the Sportback model brings a more coupe-inspired design with a raked roofline, which gives the car a more dynamic profile compared to the standard SUV model. In fact, the Sportback brings a 29mm lower roofline overall.

At the rear of the car is a continuous LED bar and illuminated Audi rings, while at the front, micro-LED module lights are used for the first time on a Q3. Audi says that this technology helps boost illumination for a safer nighttime driving experience.

The Sportback brings a more dynamic design to the standard car

There’s a big change inside, too, through Audi’s new ‘steering wheel control unit’. Essentially, this system integrates two steering wheel column levers together for the first time; the one on the right selects gears, while the one on the left manages both light functions and windscreen wipers.

This is joined by an 11.9-inch driver-facing instrument cluster and 12.8-inch central infotainment display to create a wraparound screen. Drivers can also add a head-up display as an optional extra, should they desire – it’s standard on plug-in hybrid models, however.

There’s a full wraparound screen

All cars also get acoustic glazing on the front side windows for a quieter in-car experience.

Engines-wise, the Q3 range kicks off with a four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol setup with 148bhp, and this is set to be joined by a more powerful version shortly after. The most powerful petrol will be the 2.0-litre turbocharged model with 252bhp and 400Nm of torque. A 148bhp diesel will also be available.

These come alongside the plug-in hybrid, which combines a petrol engine with a 25.7kWh battery and compact motor for an electric-only range of up to 72 miles.

Set to go on sale in the UK in October, the Q3 Sportback will carry a £1,500 premium over the standard SUV model throughout the range. That sees pricing start at £39,800, rising to £47,300 for the plug-in hybrid model.