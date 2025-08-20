Vauxhall unleashes wild-looking Corsa GSE concept

Vauxhall has showcased a look into its future with the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept car.

Providing a new take on the Corsa name, the electric concept comes equipped with nearly 800bhp and 800Nm of torque, which can enable a 0-60mph time of under two seconds and a top speed of 199mph.

The concept – which aims to embody the ‘essence of Vauxhall’s GSE performance sub-brand – will make its public debut at the upcoming IAA Mobility show in Munich on September 8, as well as a digital entrance in the Gran Turismo 7 driving video game.

The concept gets a reinterpretation of Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ front end

Steve Catlin, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “The Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo takes the GSE sub-brand to the next level. It not only shows what is possible on a small car platform, it also displays a clear view to the future.

Taking the iconic Corsa nameplate and combining it with GSE high-performance engineering results in a breathtaking concept that will deliver OMG! GSE moments. For the first time, everybody will be able to drive this stunning concept car for themselves in Gran Turismo 7.”

The interior features a range of illuminated fabrics

Weighing in at a lightweight 1,170kg, the concept has similar proportions to the standard Corsa but gets a far wider stance on the road to accommodate larger wheels and tyres. The front-end design gets a new take on Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ front end, which is also used on current models such as Mokka and Grandland. Aero skirts at the front and rear bumpers help to improve high-speed stability, while the wheel design has been created to maximise efficiency.

Inside, there’s a stripped-back design with a full roll cage and a lightweight driver’s seat with six-point seatbelts showcasing the car’s racing desires. Illuminated fabrics cover the dashboard that can flash to warn the driver of certain alerts, such as when a vehicle is in the car’s blind spot.

At present, there are no plans to put the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo into production.