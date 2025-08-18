Lexus hints at new supercar with Sport Concept

Lexus has unveiled the Sport Concept, which could be the successor to the LFA supercar.

Details about the car’s powertrain are limited at this stage, with no indication whether it will be battery-powered or use a combustion engine. The old LFA featured a 4.8-litre naturally-aspirated V10 that produced 545bhp and 480Nm of torque.

However, the Sport Concept’s lack of exhaust pipes could hint at a battery-powered setup being used on the production car in the future.

There’s a lack of exhaust pipes at the rear

The exterior of the Sport Concept focuses on making the car as slippery as possible when it comes to aerodynamics. The camera door mirrors, hidden door handles, front wing intakes and curved rear haunches are all there to help the car cut through the air as efficiently as possible. At the back, there is a full-width lightbar with a brand-specific and illuminated badge embossed into it, an electrically-deployable rear wing and what looks like a deep carbon fibre rear diffuser.

Inside, there have been no details or images of the car’s interior, however the old LFA used lots of carbon fibre trim, while there were also several coloured leather options.

The Lexus Sport Concept could hint at the design of an upcoming supercar

No details on the car’s price or whether it will go into production have been revealed yet. However, if the vehicle does go into production, expect it to carry a similar £340,000 price tag to the old LFA.