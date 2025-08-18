Government extends plug-in van and truck grant to help boost uptake

The plug-in van and truck grant has been extended until ‘at least 2027’ to help continue uptake of battery-powered models.

Announced today, the move will see discounts of up to £25,000 made available to drivers and businesses.

Currently, the grant will offer £2,500 towards the price of a small van, £5,000 for large vans, £16,000 for small trucks and up to £25,000 for large trucks. The Department of Transport (DfT) has stated that grant levels for the 2026-2027 financial year will be ‘confirmed in due course’, suggesting that there could be some tweaks made to the amount of financial support available.

Lilian Greenwood, Future of Roads Minister, said: “Extending these grants is another decisive step to power Britain’s transition to cleaner transport while backing the industries that keep our economy moving, driving new investment in EVs and helping businesses cut costs and expand.

“Every EV on our roads means healthier communities and new economic opportunities across the country, which is why grants like these are crucial to both accelerating that transition and building a resilient, competitive economy.”

The ID.Buzz Cargo now starts from £35,960. (Volkswagen)

A wide variety of electric vans are currently offered, with models from Renault, Ford and Toyota, to name just three.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: “Extending the Plug-in Van and Truck Grant until 2027 will help increase zero emission uptake in the critical commercial vehicle sector, much of which faces the same end of sale date as the car market.

“One of the major barriers to adoption is affordability so this extension will reduce the initial cost of purchase which, together with the accelerated rollout of infrastructure, will help more operators make the switch.”