Polestar 3 sets new Guinness World Record for longest electric SUV range

The Polestar 3 has achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest journey travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge.

The unmodified Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor managed 581.3 miles from a single top-up during a test on UK roads.

With professional drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker at the helm, the total journey took 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete, with the route starting near Norwich and including ‘mostly flat A and B roads as well as dual carriageways when required’.

The 3 was completely unmodified and on standard tyres

The attempt was adjudicated by Guinness World Record judge Paulina Sapinska, who used independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS readings and battery level data provided by Webfleet.

Completely unmodified, the Polestar 3 rolled on standard 20-inch wheels equipped with Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres. It managed its official claimed range of 438 miles with 20 per cent of range remaining and continued to deliver eight miles despite showing zero per cent battery.

The car delivered a further eight miles after showing zero per cent

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing director, said: “While Kevin, Sam and Richard pushed the Polestar 3 to the boundaries of its range capability, it goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years. For a large luxury SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive.

“Add to this rapid charging with up to 250kW allowing a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes, the adage that ‘EVs can’t go far’ has been very much consigned to the history books.”