Nissan’s EV line-up qualifies for Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant

Nissan has announced that its line-up of EVs qualifies for the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant.

The Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant will slash up to £3,750 off the price of an electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

Customers who order a new Micra supermini or Ariya SUV can save up to £1,500, taking their starting prices to £21,495 and £38,155, respectively.

The Ariya range now starts from £38,155. (Nissan)

Also, the new third-generation Leaf, which goes on sale later this year, will also benefit from the discount scheme, with customers able to save the full £3,750 off its list price. However, prices for the new Leaf have not been revealed at this stage.

James Taylor, managing director at Nissan GB, said: “We are thrilled to see Micra and Ariya becoming even better value for our customers. Micra will now start at £21,495 and will be available to order from next month.

The Leaf will receive the full £3,750 off its list price. (Nissan)

“This will be joined by three new models including the third generation British-built Leaf later this year and the Juke in 2026, also coming from our Sunderland plant. We can’t wait to see the reactions from UK customers as they get to experience these exciting fully electric new cars.”

The Electric Vehicle Grant savings for Nissan’s EVs come into action from August 13, with expected deliveries of the new Micra to commence at the beginning of next year.