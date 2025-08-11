New DS No4 arrives in UK priced from £32,200
Latest DS car will be available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.
DS has announced pricing and specifications for its latest No4 model.
Arriving hot on the heels of the larger No8, the No4 will be available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.
Prices start at £32,200 for the regular hybrid model, rising to £39,000 for the plug-in hybrid and £39,995 for the full EV.
The electric model offers a range of up to 279 miles from a single charge, while the plug-in hybrid variant combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery for an electric-only range of up to 50 miles.
The standard hybrid, meanwhile, utilises a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a compact electric motor which is integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. DS says that this version can drive on electric-only power ‘for up to 50 per cent of the time during urban use’.
Four trim levels – Pallas, Pallas+, Etoile and Etoile Napp – bring a range of features and technology, though all cars get dual-zone climate control and full LED headlights as standard, alongside touches such as adaptive cruise control and laminated windows for a quieter cabin.
Range-topping Etoile Nappa models, meanwhile, add in a full Nappa leather interior alongside a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.
The DS No4 can be ordered now, ahead of the first cars arriving in showrooms during the final quarter of this year.