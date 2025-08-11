New DS No4 arrives in UK priced from £32,200

DS has announced pricing and specifications for its latest No4 model.

Arriving hot on the heels of the larger No8, the No4 will be available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

Prices start at £32,200 for the regular hybrid model, rising to £39,000 for the plug-in hybrid and £39,995 for the full EV.

The interior has lots of standard equipment

The electric model offers a range of up to 279 miles from a single charge, while the plug-in hybrid variant combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery for an electric-only range of up to 50 miles.

The standard hybrid, meanwhile, utilises a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a compact electric motor which is integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. DS says that this version can drive on electric-only power ‘for up to 50 per cent of the time during urban use’.

The DS is available in a series of specifications

Four trim levels – Pallas, Pallas+, Etoile and Etoile Napp – bring a range of features and technology, though all cars get dual-zone climate control and full LED headlights as standard, alongside touches such as adaptive cruise control and laminated windows for a quieter cabin.

Range-topping Etoile Nappa models, meanwhile, add in a full Nappa leather interior alongside a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

The DS No4 can be ordered now, ahead of the first cars arriving in showrooms during the final quarter of this year.