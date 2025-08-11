Kia Picanto and XCeed receive trim and engine updates

Kia has announced changes to the Picanto and XCeed model line-ups with trim and engine updates.

The Picanto now is only available with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, with the 1.25-litre four-cylinder unit removed from sale.

The car’s trim levels have also been updated, with a new entry-level ‘Pure’ replacing the old ‘2’ model. However, standard equipment on the Pure trim has not been revealed at this stage.

GT-Line and GT-Line S cars remain on sale, with a new shade of paint available called ‘Yacht Blue’.

The XCeed gets a new 1.6-litre petrol engine for the GT-Line S specification. (Kia)

The XCeed has also received some changes with the entry-level ‘Pure’ replacing the old ‘2’ and ‘3’ models and boasts more standard equipment such as power folding door mirrors, rain sensing wipers, climate control, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and an auto-dimming rear view mirror.

There is also the option of a new engine too, which is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit with mild-hybrid technology, which replaces the old 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, and produces 113bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Furthermore, flagship ‘GT-Line S’ models now come with a new 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that pumps out 177bhp and 265Nm of torque. Meanwhile, 0-60mph is dispatched in 8.3 seconds and the car will run onto a top speed of 130mph.

Both cars are available to order now, with prices starting at £16,695 for the entry-level Picanto and rising to £20,245, while the revised XCeed range starts at £25,165 and rising to £33,125.