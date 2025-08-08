How to prepare your car for the new school term

The new school term is approaching and that means our cars need to be in tip-top condition.

As our vehicles will be subjected to many busy, early-morning school runs, they need to be mechanically well-maintained in providing reliable transportation for you and your loved ones.

So, what are the key ways to make sure your car is up to the job this upcoming school term?

We’ve compiled a list of all the checks and actions you need to do to your vehicle for the new school year.

Check servicing is up to date

Giving your car a service can help prolong its life.

Many of us will be on the road this summer, meaning that our cars are likely to have covered more miles than at any other time of the year.

One tip is to have your car serviced with fresh oil, filters and its spark plugs replaced.

With the early winter morning school runs, you need to make sure your car is going to start and be reliable, in order to get your kids to school on time.

A car that has been neglected will not be as reliable and is more likely to break down, than one that has been mechanically well-looked after.

Check battery life

An old battery will be more likely to fail in cold weather.

If you’ve not been using your car regularly over the summer or the battery is old, you might want to check how it’s performing.

You can ask a local garage or service centre to check this for you, but early signs can be slow starts or electrical glitches.

If needed, installing a new battery gives you peace of mind that the car will start-up every morning.

An old battery will be a lot weaker in colder conditions, especially if it’s frequently started. To save yourself from being stranded, installing a new one will guarantee that your car will start up every morning, allowing you and your children to get to your destination, without issue.

Give it a deep clean

Give your car a deep clean.

Before your kids go back to school, it’s worth giving your car a thorough deep clean.

Over the summer, your car will be exposed to dust, sand and rain, making it very dirty, both inside and out.

Your car is likely to pick up even more dirt during the school-time period, so by cleaning it will help preserve its condition.

Make sure to vacuum out the interior, give the car’s bodywork a rinse over with good quality car shampoo, as well as a microfibre wash mit, and use some polish to make the paintwork pop in the sun.

Top-up any fluids

Check your car's engine oil, brake fluid and top-up the screen wash.

It’s best to top-up any vital fluids such as screenwash, coolant and even check the brake fluid level, as this is vital to make sure your brakes are working.

If you haven’t had your car serviced, then make sure to check the oil level as a car with low engine oil will be more susceptible to breaking down, or worse, severe engine damage.

Check tyres

Tyres are one of the most important parts of a car.

Tyres are one of the most important parts of a car to check as they deteriorate over time regardless of whether you’ve used it.

If you’re going to be driving on the school run, make sure that your tyres are in good condition and have ample amounts of tread remaining.

Here in the UK, the minimum legal tread depth requirement is 1.6mm. If your tyres are below that level, it will fail an MOT and can be seriously dangerous as it will take longer for the vehicle to stop and will be a lot less effective in the event of an emergency manoeuvre.

Check for cracks and cuts in the sidewall, as these defects can also weaken the tyre’s strength and could increase the risk of a blowout.

The best advice would be to change your tyres if you encounter any of these issues as fresh rubber will make your car drive better and will be a lot safer in slippery conditions.

Pack essential items

A first aid kit is always handy to have just in case of any minor accidents.

Make sure that when your kids go back to school that your car is packed full of essential items.

These can include a first aid kit, a spare tyre and even a tool kit, which includes a jack and warning triangle.

A first aid kit will include plasters, scissors, bandages and anti-bacterial wipes. Plus, in the event of a breakdown, or someone hurts themselves, it’s always better to be prepared.

A spare tyre will allow you to get back on the road in a much quicker time, if you encounter a puncture. Having a warning triangle is also a great safety tool, to warn motorists of your breakdown at the roadside, which will keep you and your children safe.