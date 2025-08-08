Bentley reveals one-off Batur Convertible by Mulliner

Bentley has revealed a one-off version of its Batur Convertible with the help from its coachbuilding company, Mulliner.

Bentley’s Mulliner is the bespoke coachbuilding programme responsible for creating unique vehicles and accessories.

The one-off Batur Convertible is painted in Opalite Silver with a gloss black racing stripe featuring orange pinstripes. The front grille is finished off in gloss black and Mandarin Orange highlights, while the same colour combination is found on the alloy wheels, too.

The exterior is finished off in Opalite Silver with gloss black and orange detailing. (Bentley)

Inside, the black and orange theme extends to the driver’s seat, which is painted in Beluya Black hide and Alcantara, and the Mulliner’s Batur bespoke seat pattern is found on the door inserts and seat bolsters. Also, orange hide runs along the centre console, across the dashboard fascia and into the door cards. Meanwhile, the passenger seat is finished off in Linen hide and Alcantara with orange detailing.

Inside, the black and orange theme continues. (Bentley)

Under the bonnet, the car is powered by the same 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine found in the Batur Coupe. In terms of power, it produces a total of 730bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 3.3 seconds and the top speed is 209mph.

Prices for this one-off Batur Convertible have not been revealed at this stage, but it’s likely to carry a hefty premium over the standard car’s £2m price tag.