First Drive: The Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet aims to bring old-school refinement with modern performance

What is it?

Though they may remain a popular option in the UK, there aren’t as many convertible options out there as there once were. Mercedes seems to see that there’s still merit in the humble drop-top, bringing its CLE Cabriolet into the fold just over a year ago.

But it was only a matter of time until AMG got involved and now, the performance arm of Mercedes has given the CLE Cabriolet a thorough fettling. The end result? The CLE53 Cabriolet.

What’s new?

There are quite a lot of classic AMG touches going on here. We’ve got big, blistered arches to accommodate a wider track and larger wheels, while the brakes and suspension have been sharpened to create a more involving experience. There’s plenty going on under the bonnet, too – more on that shortly – and a trick exhaust is here to make the whole thing sound a little better.

Inside, you’ve still got space for four and up top, there remains a folding fabric roof which can be opened or closed at the touch of a button and at speeds of up to 37mph. It means it’s easy to operate if you get caught in a sudden downpour.

What’s under the bonnet?

Beating away underneath the CLE’s long, swooping bonnet is a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine with 449bhp and 560Nm of torque. Driven through a nine-speed automatic gearbox and into the Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel drive system, this output is enough to get this convertible from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 155mph.

Efficiency-wise, Mercedes claims just over 29mpg combined, but we managed to exceed this by some margin during a long motorway stretch. That said, it isn’t difficult to get that figure plummeting when you start driving more quickly.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s plenty to like about the way the CLE53 Cabriolet moves down the road. The six-cylinder engine has a delightful smoothness about it; sure, it brings more power than you’d ever truthfully need in a road car, but its linear, accurate performance gives the CLE a kind of old-school feel. It even sounds pretty good, aside from some piped-in measures. Move quickly and the CLE does, on occasions, show its weight and lack of rigidity with the odd wobble over crests, but for the most part it remains taut and refined.

Roof in position, it’s more than refined enough to persuade you out of the hard-top CLE and even with the fabric stowed away, the cabin remains pleasantly free of too much buffeting. The electric diffuser plays a big part in this; fold it away with a button press and the interior of CLE gets far windier.

How does it look?

It’s got a fair bit of presence, this CLE53. Against the standard car, this AMG version is by far the more imposing but with its arches and huge bonnet vent, that’s par for the course. Roof-down, it’s got the clean lines of a classic convertible, albeit one which has a fair bit of aggression in the way it looks.

AMG touches include the Panamerican grille – a now go-to touch in performance Mercedes cars – alongside 20-inch wheels with a Y-spoke design.

What’s it like inside?

Like nearly all current Mercedes cars, the interior of the CLE53 Cabriolet is dominated by technology. There’s a huge central screen which controls all of your main media and navigation demands, as well as a secondary display ahead of the driver. Material quality is, largely, quite good, but the fit of some trim pieces feels a little down on what you’d expect from Mercedes. The centre console, in particular, feels a bit flimsy.

Rear-seat space is only going to be ideal for children or smaller adults – taller passengers are only going to want to be there for a short period of time. Boot space stands at 375 litres, too, which is very usable for a car of this size.

What’s the spec like?

Prices for the CLE53 Cabriolet start from £79,660, a fair chunk over the £54,495 that you’ll pay for a standard CLE Cabriolet. Much of this increase is, of course, coming in the form of performance and tuning, but you do get a lot of equipment for the money, too. Standard features include the full AMG styling package, a suite of assistance features and a comfort-boosting Airscarf which gently blows warm air down the back of your neck via a seat-mounted vent. It’s a great touch when you want to do some winter driving.

However, our car in Night Edition Premium Plus specification came in at a hefty £94,810, which feels like a little too much for this car. In truth, the regular CLE53 has more than enough equipment for most occasions.

Verdict

The Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet does a great job of showcasing all of the upsides to a convertible car with very few downsides. It’s remarkably refined and, when it wants to, can transform into something genuinely capable.

At the top end of the specifications list this car becomes fearsomely expensive but keep one eye on the options and there’s no reason why the CLE53 Cabriolet won’t deliver each time you get behind the wheel.