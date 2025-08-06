Vauxhall Frontera Electric receives ‘Extended Range’ variant

Vauxhall has announced that the Frontera Electric can now go further on a single charge with the ‘Extended Range’ variant.

Underneath, the car features a new, larger 54kWh battery with an electric motor that produces a total of 111bhp and 125Nm of torque. Meanwhile, 0-60mph is dealt with in 12.8 seconds and the top speed is 88mph.

Vauxhall claims this new model can now travel a distance of 253 miles between trips to the plug – 67 miles over the standard car. Plus, 100kW DC rapid charging is compatible, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 28 minutes.

Prices start at £27,495. (Vauxhall)

In terms of specification, there are two trim levels to choose from with the entry-level Design featuring 16-inch black steel wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights and dual 10-inch touchscreen displays.

The top-of-the-line GS boasts extras such as 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, climate control, rear privacy glass, silver skid plates and front parking sensors.

There are two trim levels. (Vauxhall)

Steve Catlin, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is committed to making EVs accessible to its customers, and with the introduction of the Frontera Electric Extended Range it brings even more choice, freedom and adventure to the Frontera line-up.”

Order books are open now with prices starting at £27,495 for the entry-level Design and rising to £29,895 for the flagship GS. Expected customer deliveries are due to commence in the autumn.