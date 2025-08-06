Range Rover Sport SV gains new Carbon specification

The Range Rover Sport SV line-up has been completed with a new Carbon specification.

Following the recent introduction of the Black and Stealth editions, the new Carbon model features a range of ‘ultra-lightweight’ detailing.

Key areas of the car are crafted from carbon fibre, including the trim around the quad exhausts. Buyers can add in further carbon elements, including an exposed carbon bonnet.

Carbon detailing is applied around the quad exhausts

All Carbon cars are equipped with 23-inch forged alloy wheels, although these can be upgraded to 23-inch carbon fibre versions as an option. Anodised black brake callipers come fitted as standard, which can be upgraded to carbon ceramic alternatives as an optional extra.

Inside, there are four interior ‘themes’ to choose from, with the option of either Windsor leather or leather-free Ultrafabrics upholstery available. You’ll also find forged carbon detailing on the seatbacks and dashboard.

Ryan Miller, product and services marketing director, Range Rover, said: “Offered alongside Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black, it completes the new line-up showcasing the best of Range Rover’s sophisticated carbon fibre materials, for the ultimate expression of lightweight performance.”

There’s plenty of carbon used throughout the interior, too

As with the standard Range Rover Sport SV, the Carbon is powered by a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine with 626bhp and 750Nm, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 180mph.

The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is available to order now, with prices starting from £165,045.