Porsche 912T models get modern makeover by Kammanufaktur

The Porsche 912T has been given a modern makeover thanks to the team at Kammanufaktur.

Kammanufaktur is a German company that specialises in restoring and modernising 1960s Porsche 912s.

The Kamm 912T is its latest creation and features fully restored bodywork, carbon fibre wings, bonnet, boot lid and wing mirrors. Plus, customers can choose from a choice of 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels or 15-inch steel-style alloys.

Under the bonnet, there is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 161bhp and 201Nm of torque. However, performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

Other mechanical changes include an upgraded five-speed dogleg manual gearbox, a limited-slip differential, a bespoke hydraulic clutch and a Touring exhaust system.

Inside features a Fusina Racing steering wheel and Touring seats. (Kammanufaktur)

Inside, there are Touring seats, a Fusina Racing steering wheel and there is the option of features such as a wireless phone charger and a Bluetooth audio system.

Miklós Kázmér, founder and CEO of Kammanufaktur, said: “The 912 is a timeless classic and in the 912T we have re-imagined it as a sports tourer that delivers elevated comfort without diluting the pure joy of driving.”

He added: “Our team of designers and engineers relished the chance to create a slightly more comfort-oriented version of our 912. In the 912T we have crafted a timeless sports tourer that exudes style and sophistication, without compromising the purity of driving.”

There is a choice of coupe and convertible ‘Targa’ models. (Kammanufaktur)

The Kamm 912T is available in coupe or convertible‘Targa’ guise, and all cars will be built in limited batches of five, with buyers securing a slot by putting down an £8,700 deposit. Prices will start from the equivalent of £213,500, with deliveries expected to commence at the beginning of next year.