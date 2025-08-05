These were the best-selling cars in July

July’s best-selling cars have been revealed, with small SUVs and family hatchbacks the most popular choice of vehicles among buyers.

Last month saw a decline of five per cent in new car registrations, while electric vehicle sales grew by 9.1 per cent and plug-in hybrid sales rose by 33 per cent, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Petrol-powered vehicles are still the most popular choice for buyers – with a total of 66,271 registrations in July – followed by battery electric vehicles at 29,825.

But which models are the most popular in the UK today? We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling cars for July.

Kia Sportage – 4,482



The Sportage comes with a seven-year warranty. (Kia)

The Kia Sportage has taken the crown as Britain’s best-selling car for July, and there are plenty of reasons why.

The Sportage is good to drive, has a premium-feeling interior and is very practical for a family.

There is a lot of standard equipment and there is a range of mild-hybrid, regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Plus, all Sportages come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty as standard, giving the customer peace of mind.

Ford Puma – 4,409



The Puma is great to drive. (Ford)

Sales of the Ford Puma show no sign of slowing down, and a recent facelift has only made the car even more popular.

The Puma is great fun to drive, thanks to responsive steering and limited body lean around the twisty bits.

There are several trim levels, which all offer a generous amount of standard equipment and you can now get an electric ‘Puma Gen-E’ variant, which features a 43kWh battery with an electric motor that can travel a claimed 233 miles on a single charge.

Nissan Juke – 3,077



The Juke is the trailblazer for the small crossover segment. (Nissan)

Nissan’s Juke was the trailblazer when it came to small crossovers, and 15 years on, it’s still one of Britain’s most popular cars.

The latest Juke has just received a few updates to keep it looking fresh, with some new paint schemes and updated interior trim.

There is the option of petrol and hybrid powertrains and all models come with a decent amount of standard equipment.

Mini Cooper – 2,629



The Mini is one of the best handling small cars around. (Mini)

The Mini Cooper is a fun and funky small car that has a premium feel and is great fun to drive.

The latest model is one of the most entertaining new cars to drive, with its sharp handling and impressive performance.

All models come with a circular OLED touchscreen system, while there is also a 3D knitted dashboard and chunky steering wheel.

It’s available with a choice of three and five-door body styles, as well as a Convertible, meaning there is a Mini to suit everyone.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,527



The Tiguan is efficient and easy to live with. (Volkswagen)

The Tiguan is a practical and sensible SUV that has been around since 2008.

This latest third-generation car is bigger, more practical and is available with a range of different powertrains.

Inside, there is more space than there was before, making it a lot more versatile for families and there is a useful boot capacity of up to 652 litres.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,444



The Qashqai is a practical and efficient family car. (Nissan)

The Qashqai has always been a popular choice for British buyers with its high driving position, practical interior and wide range of powertrains.

The latest model is available with a choice of mild-hybrid and hybrid setups, helping to boost efficiency in the process.

The Qashqai is a comfortable car to drive with a subtle ride and decent levels of refinement, making it a great all-rounder for families.

Peugeot 2008 – 2,434



Peugeot’s 2008 is a stylish and practical SUV. (Peugeot)

The Peugeot 2008 is a compact crossover that has a stylish exterior design and a modern interior.

There is a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, and all variants come with plenty of standard equipment.

All 2008s come with Peugeot’s compact steering wheel and angular dashboard design, while the electric model features a 54kWh battery and an electric motor that is able to take the car a claimed 247 miles between trips to the plug.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 2,258



The T-Roc offers plenty of options and engines among buyers. (Volkswagen)

The T-Roc has been around since 2017 and has proved to be a popular choice in the compact SUV segment.

Not much has changed with the car since it was launched; however, sales have shown that British buyers are in favour of this German SUV for its comfortable driving experience, decent equipment levels and wide range of petrol and diesel powertrains.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,090



The Golf is a safe and sensible choice. (Volkswagen)

The Golf is the benchmark when it comes to family hatchbacks and the latest model is the most advanced yet.

There are several engine options available, from mild-hybrid, petrol, plug-in hybrid, diesel and hot 2.0-litre turbocharged units found in the performance-focused GTI and R models.

Inside, the Golf’s premium-feeling interior makes it a lovely place to sit, while the boxy design makes it very practical for everyone to get comfortable and there is even an estate variant which offers a 611-litre boot space.

Audi A3 – 2,080



The A3 is a premium small hatchback. (Audi)

The A3 is a Volkswagen Golf with a more premium badge and the latest model is by far the poshest example yet.

Inside, the A3’s cabin materials are some of the best-in-class, with everything feeling built to last and the car’s larger dimensions mean that space for passengers has improved as well.

There is a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines and you can even get the car as a four-door saloon.