Nissan Micra will be priced from £22,995

Nissan has announced that the new Micra electric supermini will be priced from £22,995.

Underneath, the car shares the same AmpR Small Platform as the Renault 5 supermini, and will use the same batteries, including a 40kWh unit that will take the car a claimed 198 miles and a larger 52kWh unit that will return a claimed 260 miles between trips to the plug.

In terms of charging, Nissan says that the car is compatible with 100kW DC rapid charging with the 52kWh battery, allowing for a 15 to 80 per cent top-up to take 30 minutes.

There are three trim levels available. (Nissan)

The smaller 40kWh car can charge up to 80kW from a DC plug, but the manufacturer has not revealed its charging time at this stage.

There are three trim levels to choose from, with the entry-level ‘Engage’ only available with the smaller 40kWh battery. It features 18-inch alloy wheels, an energy-saving heat pump and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen.

The mid-level ‘Advanced’ is priced from £24,995 or £26,995 with the larger battery and adds adaptive cruise control, a wireless phone charger and ambient interior lighting.

The flagship ‘Evolve’ is only available with the 52kWh battery and is priced from £29,865 and boasts a premium Harman Kardon audio system, two-tone paint and heated front seats and steering wheel.

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “Micra is the first of four fully electric models to arrive on the Nissan line-up and we are incredibly excited to be pricing it so competitively. Micra is a key strategic model for Nissan, and based on the positive reviews, exciting design, attractive price and a class-leading product, I am looking forward to seeing lots of new Micras on the road soon.”

The Micra matches its French sibling, the Renault 5, on price parity, with the R5 also starting from £22,995.

Orders will open on September 1, with expected deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.