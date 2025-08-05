Fiat relaunches ‘E-Grant’ EV discount scheme

Fiat has announced that it has relaunched its ‘E-Grant’ EV discount scheme across its range of electric vehicles.

It follows on from the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off the price of an electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

However, the full list of cars eligible for the scheme will be revealed soon, which will take a number of factors into consideration to determine how much money is taken off a vehicle’s price.

The E-Grant is eligible for the firm’s Abarth models, too. (Abarth)

The Fiat E-Grant scheme was launched in 2023 and was the first EV incentive to be offered in the UK from a car manufacturer.

The E-Grant will give customers a saving of up to £1,500 off the price of a new 500e and 600e, and from the cars within the firm’s performance brand Abarth, such as the 500e and 600e.

That means that prices for a 500e now start at £25,035, the 600e comes in at £30,035, while the hot Abarth 500e is priced from £29,985 and the bigger 600e from £36,985.

Giuseppe Cava, Fiat UK’s managing director, said: “Fiat is fully committed to making electrified driving more accessible and by reintroducing our E-Grant for our fully electric models on Fiat and Abarth, we are trying to support customers in their transition to fully electric driving.”

Fiat’s E-Grant scheme is available now and is due to end on September 30.