Citroen models become first EVs to get Electric Car Grant discount

Government has confirmed the first EVs that will qualify for the recently announced Electric Car Grant.

Four of Citroen’s models – the e-C3, e-C4, e-C5 and e-Berlingo – will now have £1,500 taken off their price, with the discount applied automatically upon purchase.

It means that the prices for the e-C3 start from £20,595, £26,150 for the e-C4 and £32,565 for the e-C5 Aircross. The e-Berlingo starts at £29,740.

The Department for Transport (DfT) says that the grant will ‘continue to knock money off the price of new electric cars’ and that details of other vehicles included in the discount measures will be announced ‘in the coming days and weeks’.

The C5 and e-C5 Aircross are both available to order now. (Citroen)

Heidi Alexander, Transport Secretary, said: “With the first four models approved today and more to come over the next few weeks, this summer we’re making owning an electric car cheaper, easier and a reality for thousands more people across the UK.

“Once again we’re delivering our Plan for Change by standing firmly on the side of motorists and manufacturers, driving down costs for consumers, supporting jobs and putting money back in people’s pockets.”

The Electric Car Grant, which was announced last month, can bring discounts of up to £3,750 depending on the type of vehicle. Manufacturers can apply for the grant, but must disclose the carbon emissions incurred during the vehicle’s build process, as well as those emitted at battery cell production locations. They must remain below ‘certain thresholds’ for car makers to be able to access the grant.

Greg Taylor, managing director, Citroen UK, said: “We welcome the support of the Electric Car Grant and are delighted to be the first to have our electric range, including the e-C3, e-C4, e -C5 Aircross and e-Berlingo, approved and eligible.

“At Citroën we want everyone to have the opportunity to make the switch to an electric car and this support will help make our cars more accessible for our customers.”