Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire and Ice pays tribute to 1990s MK2 Golf special edition

Volkswagen has revealed a limited-run version of the ID.3 GTX with the ‘Fire and Ice’ edition.

The car has been developed with the help from German sports fashion ski wear brand, Bogner, and the car pays tribute to the MK2 Volkswagen Golf Fire and Ice special edition from the 1990s.

On the outside, the car is finished off in Ultra-Violet metallic paint, there is also 20-inch alloy wheels, red roof strips, puddle lights in the door mirrors – with a fire logo on the passenger side and ice logo on the driver’s one – as well as a Fire and Ice logo from the 1990s located on the roof spoiler.

The interior has a red and blue theme. (Volkswagen)

Inside, there are front bucket seats that have been inspired by Bogner’s Fire and Ice collection, with the driver’s chair featuring a Flame Red top outlay and the front passenger’s seat finished off with a Floxal Blue outlay. Also, the steering wheel, floor mats, door cards and instrument panel have been customised with coloured stitching with the Fire and Ice from the 1990s logo.

The exterior is finished off in Ultra-Violet purple metallic. (Volkswagen)

Underneath, the car is powered by a 79kWh battery and an electric motor that produces a total of 321bhp and 545Nm of torque. Volkswagen claims that the car can travel up to 367 miles on a single charge, and that it’s compatible with 185kW DC rapid charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 26 minutes.

The ID.3 GTX Fire and Ice will be limited to just 1,990 examples worldwide, however Volkswagen has not revealed how many units will be coming to the UK.

Order books will open on August 7 with prices starting from £48,360, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.