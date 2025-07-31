Bentley offers new interior options across model line-up

Bentley has announced that it has expanded the interior options across its range of vehicles.

The firm’s bespoke coachbuilding division, Mulliner, is responsible for creating interior textures and designs with its Personal Commissioning Guide.

Customers can now choose a range of different interior materials such as carbon fibre trim on the dashboard surrounds and centre console, while there is a choice of four colours.

There is a choice of four carbon fibre colours. (Bentley)

There is also the option of a hand-painted pinstripe that runs across the dashboard fascia and into the door cards, as well as a new metal finish called ‘Wave’ – which uses a pattern of intertwined ribbons to create a wave effect – featured on the centre console.

Cars that feature the optional Bang & Olufsen audio system will also be available with a choice of eight highlight colours for the speaker grilles, as well as Tweed door inserts and you’ll be able to get the dashboard’s air vent adjusters in 18k gold too.

There is the option of Tweed door inserts. (Bentley)

Finally, customers can specify the interiors of their car with natural grain wood for the dashboard and centre console, which uses ultra-thin matt lacquer and is an alternative to the standard high-gloss finishes.

All Bentley models are available with Mulliner’s expanded range of interior options through its Personal Commissioning Guide, with prices and further details to be announced at a later date.