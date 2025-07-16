Stellantis calls time on hydrogen development

Stellantis has announced that it will no longer be developing hydrogen technology for its future cars.

The carmaker, which owns brands such as Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen, says that ‘limited availability of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure, high capital requirements, and the need for stronger consumer purchasing incentives’ were key reasons behind the decision.

However, the carmaker has been quick to point out that the move will not cause any redundancies, with ‘R&D activities related to hydrogen technology directed to other projects’ instead. It was previously producing hydrogen-powered vans in Hordain, France and Gilwice, Poland, though this has now ended.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief operating officer for Enlarged Europe, said: “In a context where the Company is mobilizing to respond to demanding CO2 regulations in Europe, Stellantis has decided to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program.

Vauxhall was planning to trial hydrogen vehicles

“The hydrogen market remains a niche segment, with no prospects of mid-term economic sustainability. We must make clear and responsible choices to ensure our competitiveness and meet the expectations of our customers with our electric and hybrid passenger and light commercial vehicles offensive.”

Stellantis had previously anticipated getting trial hydrogen vehicles in the UK, with former UK boss telling the PA news agency that the market was ‘ready to go’ with hydrogen trials back in January 2023.