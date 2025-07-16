Long-term report: Did enforced break from our Audi Q7 make the heart grow fonder?

It’s said that absence makes the heart grow fonder and after a long and unexpected break from my Audi Q7 I can testify that’s true.

Unfortunately, some electrical gremlins crept into my luxury seven-seater’s multitude of device,s which meant a return to Audi HQ for a fix.

It started with the radio cutting out intermittently. At first, I thought it was the radio reception – DAB has a habit of just stopping when it loses reception – but then it started happening on FM stations and later when listening to podcasts via my phone.

It got increasingly annoying as what started with the odd word being missed out became full sentences. That can be quite troublesome on podcasts.

Seven seats really helps with family adventures

However, this little fault was to become the least of my worries. On one motorway journey, while relaxing in the air-cooled leather seats, the dash started to display a plethora of warning lights.

There was one for the suspension, the braking system and a couple of others for good measure. I pulled over, did the tried and tested ‘turn it off and on again’ routine and they all disappeared. I gingerly made it home and called Audi, who took the Q7 in for investigations. That was the last time I saw the car for nearly a month.

While it was away, I got the opportunity to try two other Audi models. First was the sporty SQ7 – a fire-breathing version of my car that comes with quad exhausts and a sports car rivalling 0-60mph time of 4.1 seconds. It was far faster than the one I’ve been running around in, tighter, angrier and a little less relaxing.

Next up was Audi’s new A6. This motorway machine is now packed with tech that 10 years ago wouldn’t have looked out of place in NASA. It has three digital displays, including one for the passenger. the doors have buttons to open them rather than handles and navigating the screens takes quite some getting used to.

It also reminded me quite how much I like driving cars that offer a higher-up driving position. SUVs get a bad rap as people think they take up too much space and are generally too big – but once you start driving one you soon realise the advantages of a better view of the road and a more relaxing environment to travel in.

The Q7 arrived back after nearly a month with Audi’s engineers. They said they had to reset a number of electrical systems that were triggered in the 12V system when accelerating. I must say I was delighted to see it return, as were the family.

Getting back behind the wheel has reminded me of all the things I love about the car – which starts with its looks. The all black ‘colour’ scheme is brilliant and the carbon fibre wing mirrors are a smart touch.

One of the QU7’s replacements arrived

Inside the leather seats are incredibly comfortable and in this hot weather, I’ve been enjoying the vented air conditioning that can be blown through them. It’s been nice having the space back too – the A6 was a little too small for us and the Q7’s extra row of folding seats are often popped up into action when all the family is on board.

There are five of us in the clan, which does make finding a car that can transport all of us, and our associated luggage, quite a bind. We’re heading off on holiday soon and the Audi will once again be packed to the gunnels with everything two under the age of three need. Kids come with quite the range of accessories, don’t they?

The bit I enjoy the most, though, is the Q7’s silky smooth V6. While I enjoyed trying the SQ7 for a week, I find the power delivery of my car a lot more refined and it’s a lot less ‘shouty’. As family cars go, I find it hard to fault the Q7 – even if it was a little disappointing to be without it for so long.