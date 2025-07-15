These are some of the best motoring spots to visit this summer

Here in the UK, we’re lucky to have all manner of excellent motoring-inspired spots to visit by car. Whether you’re looking for a day-trip or something a little more substantial, there are all manner of places to aim for.

But where should you be heading for this summer if you’re looking for a car-based adventure? The good news is that we’ve got a great selection of tip-top places to check out.

Caffeine and Machine

At Caffeine and Machine, you’ll find all manner of motoring-themed merchandise, as well as food, coffee and other drinks.

Baffle Haus

The first has quickly cemented itself as a biker hotspot, while the second is ideal for drivers as it’s got a large car park. However, at each one, you’ll find high-quality food and drink, as well as a really cool aesthetic.

Goodwood

Plus, at the Aerodrome Cafe, you’ll find a selection of drinks and meals to try while you watch planes – including Spitfires – take off and land at the nearby airfield.

The Motorist

The buildings surrounding The Motorist are also home to a number of car and motoring-related businesses, so it’s worth having a stroll around to see what’s on.

Strawberry Fields

At certain times, you’ll find pick-your-own produce available and, if you’re not quite done with the Strawberry Fields experience, then you’ll find a second site near Buckfastleigh.

British Motor Museum

During summertime weekends, you’ll find all manner of events and interactive groups taking place at the museum, too.

Morgan Factory Tour

The Morgan factory tour does get booked up, mind you, so make sure to reserve a spot before you head there. However, even if you can’t take a tour, the recently refurbished cafe is well worth a visit.