Subaru set to unveil new EV on July 17

Subaru is set to unveil a new electric compact crossover later this month.

Although details on its exterior, interior and powertrain are limited at this stage, the car is set to rival the likes of the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq, when it goes on sale next year.

The manufacturer has teased us with just one image of the vehicle, but from a distance you can see the car features a two-tone contrasting roof, a sloping back end – to give it a coupe-esque design – and a centre rear spoiler.

The new model will sit below the firm’s Solterra electric SUV. (Subaru)

There is also brand-specific lettering on the tailgate and what looks like hidden rear door handles to give it a sportier look.

In terms of powertrain, Subaru hasn’t revealed any details at this stage, but it’s likely the car will share the same underpinnings found in the new Toyota CH-R+. This will include a choice of 58kWh or 77kWh battery packs, with the latter featuring an all-wheel drive dual-motor setup.

This new model will sit below the firm’s Solterra electric SUV, which is built in conjunction with Toyota and its bZ4x.

Subaru will unveil its new electric compact crossover on July 17, with further details to be announced in the next few days.