Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 goes on sale priced from £57,005

Isuzu has announced that the rough and tough D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 has gone on sale priced from £57,005.

Arctic Trucks is an Icelandic vehicle engineering company that specialises in modifying four-wheel drive vehicles to make them even better off-road.

The trucks features 35-inch tyres. (Isuzu)

Under the bonnet, the D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 comes fitted with the same 1.9-litre turbocharged diesel unit found in the standard model. It produces 161bhp and 360Nm of torque.

It’s on the outside, however, where the Arctic Trucks version is easier to spot. The exterior features 35-inch all-terrain tyres and Arctic Trucks Bilstein suspension which gives extra ground clearance.

The interior features an updated nine-inch infotainment screen. (Isuzu)

Also, the truck comes with a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg and has a payload of up to 1,000kg.

Standard equipment includes leather upholstery, an updated nine-inch infotainment system and an eight-speaker premium audio system.

Peter Smith, managing director at Arctic Trucks UK, said: “The new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 represents the evolution of everything we’ve learned over more than three decades of engineering world-class off-road vehicles. It’s a bold and capable pick-up that stands ready for anything, from remote terrain to demanding job sites. Together with Isuzu, we’ve created a vehicle that delivers genuine off-road ability without compromising comfort, safety or commercial versatility.”

All D-Max Arctic Trucks come with a Double Cab bodystyle and are available to order now.