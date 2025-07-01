Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle and Kombi gain new electric variants

Volkswagen has announced that the Transporter Shuttle and Kombi can now be ordered as electric models.

Both vans will come fitted with the same 65kWh battery pack and electric motor, however there will be a choice of power outputs.

The Kombi’s powertrain produces a total of 134bhp and 415Nm of torque, while Volkswagen claims the van can travel up to 195 miles on a single charge.

Prices start at £56,129 (inc. VAT) for the Transporter Kombi BEV. (Volkswagen)

The Shuttle comes with the option of either the 134bhp variant, or there is a more powerful 215bhp version of this setup, with the manufacturer claiming the van can achieve up to 192 miles between trips to the plug. Plus, all models are compatible with 125kW DC rapid charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up to take 40 minutes.

The Shuttle is available with a choice of short-wheel base and long-wheel base versions.

In terms of equipment, both the entry-level Transporter Shuttle Life and Kombi Commerce Plus BEVs feature all-season tyres, heated front seats and an energy-saving heat pump.

Prices start at £53,404 (inc.VAT) for the Transporter Kombi Commerce Plus in electric guise, and £56,129 (inc.VAT) for the Transporter Shuttle Life in short-wheel base format. Order books are open now with deliveries expected to commence later this year.