Range Rover Sport line-up extends with SV Black and Stealth Edition

Range Rover has announced that the Sport has received two new variants with the SV Black and Stealth Edition.

Under the bonnet, the SV Black features a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol that uses mild-hybrid technology and produces 626bhp and 750Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 3.6 seconds and the top speed is 180mph.

The car’s exterior features a black-painted carbon fibre bonnet, gloss black forged 23-inch alloy wheels, brake callipers and quad exhausts. Meanwhile, inside gets ‘SV Black’ illuminated kick plates and sculpted performance seats finished off in dark black upholstery.

The interior of the SV Black features sculpted performance seats with dark black upholstery. (Range Rover)

The Stealth Edition boasts a Carpathian Grey satin paint finish with contrasting black accents, and inside features a choice of perforated black or grey leather upholstery.

The Stealth Edition is finished off in Carpathian Grey satin paintwork. (Range Rover)

Powering the car, there is a choice of a six-cylinder D300 mild-hybrid diesel or a plug-in hybrid petrol.

Order books open at the end of this year for the SV Black with prices starting from £154,975, while the Stealth Edition comes in at £101,570.