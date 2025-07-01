Nearly quarter of UK car owners believe that washing an EV could cause an electric shock – survey

It’s been revealed that 21 per cent of UK car owners believe that washing an EV could cause an electric shock.

That’s according to the UK vehicle car care brand, Autoglym, which recently surveyed 1,000 UK motorists over the statement, “If I were to wash an electric car, I fear there might be a risk of receiving an electric shock.”

The data found that 46 per cent of those aged between 25 and 34 agreed with the statement, and a further 40 per cent aged from 18 to 24 thought it might happen to them too.

However, 46 per cent of car owners in London are most likely to be hesitant about washing an EV, compared to just seven per cent in Wales.

Quentin Wilson, motoring journalist, TV presenter and transport campaigner, said: “Getting a shock when cleaning an EV is a very old myth and completely false. Car makers rigorously test battery EVs for safety and perform special water soak tests to make sure all high voltage components are insulated and consumers are always protected. On YouTube there’s lots of footage of EVs driving effortlessly through heavy floods.”

He added: “There’s no evidence anywhere of someone getting a shock from an EV while cleaning one. Electric cars have been on sale since 2009, so if this was genuinely a danger, we’d know about it by now.”