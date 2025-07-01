Long term report: From country roads to hen weekends – The Dacia Duster really can do it all

Good news for fans of amusingly-shaped inflatables, straws and glasses: Last month my fiance went on her hen weekend.

I accept that is not the sort of intro you’d expect to consume when reading a review for a budget SUV but the associated airport runs gave me a fantastic opportunity to put my Dacia Duster’s boot to the test. That’s right, while most road testers use cliched tropes like golf clubs and trips to the tip to determine boot space, I decided to plump for suitcases jam-packed with phallic-shaped Objet d’art.

As it turned out, the luggage was no match for the Dacia which swallowed up four pretty hefty suitcases without even breaking sweat. On the return leg, there was even room for a fifth case to slide on top without any real headaches. It was an impressive feat but certainly not a surprising one given how dependable an all-rounder the Duster has proved to be over the recent weeks and months.

The Duster can swallow up pretty hefty suitcases. (PA)

The trip to collect my wife-to-be and her friends was one of those late night trips to Gatwick that everybody dreads. I was off to sleep at 8pm before waking up again at 1 o’clock the following morning to trawl myself the 75 miles to the South Terminal, where I was inevitably charged £150,000 to park my car for five minutes, while I loaded the boot. However, in the Duster, the experience was a far more pleasant experience than it otherwise could have been.

In the dead of night, with the motorways largely deserted, the Dacia ate up the miles quickly and comfortably. Sure, the ride is maybe not the most refined in the world, and the general experience could maybe be a bit quieter, but for the price you pay, the Duster really is outstanding. Turning off the motorways, and onto the dark, winding country roads, the SUV is equally as capable, with its high driving position offering good visibility on even the toughest of routes.

The Duster is an easy car to live with. (PA)

I’ve been living with the Duster for about three months now and at this point any issues with build quality can start to shine through. In Dacias of the past this may have been something to worry about but with this latest Duster I’m happy to report there have been no major issues. Everything feels incredibly well put together and thankfully nothing has started falling off, squeaking or generally fraying. Yes, there are a few scratchy plastics and cheap-feeling materials but you accept that when you’re driving a car of this price, as long as what it does have holds up well, which is certainly the case here.

My only very minor complaint about the car as we head into the hotter summer months relates to the air conditioning which is pretty naff on lower settings. This means turning the fans up, which, as it turns out, is so loud it can even drown out even a gaggle of excitable women on their way to a hen party…

The air conditioning system is quite loud. (PA)

Going forwards, my upcoming wedding is likely to put the Duster’s boot to the test once more, with dozens of boxes, dresses, suits and cakes all needing to be transported to the venue. I wouldn’t say this is the most exciting thing about my big day, but it’s certainly making a pretty rapid assault on the Top 10! A short honeymoon and a few other trips here and there mean that the Dacia may not see as many miles over the coming weeks, which is a shame, because it really is proving itself to be a car for all occasions. I’ll certainly be sad to see it go later on in the year.