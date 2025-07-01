Shropshire Star
Kia announces prices and specifications for new EV4 and updated Sportage

The new electric EV4 will come in at £34,695 and the Sportage is priced from £30,885.

By contributor Cameron Richards
Published
Supporting image for story: Kia announces prices and specifications for new EV4 and updated Sportage
The EV4 will sit alongside the firm’s EV3, EV6 and EV9. (Kia)

Kia has revealed prices and specifications for the new EV4 and updated Sportage SUV.

The EV4 will join the brand’s electric line-up, sitting alongside the EV3, EV6 and EV9 and will be available with a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh battery packs that can achieve a claimed 273 miles or 388 miles respectively between trips to the plug.

There will be three trim levels with the entry-level ‘Air’ starting at £34,695 with the 58.3kWh battery pack.

The EV4 comes with a choice of two battery packs. (Kia)

In terms of standard equipment, all models come with LED headlights, heated front seats and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The GT-Line is priced from £39,395 and features the larger 81.4kWh battery pack and also includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a wireless smartphone charger and bespoke ‘GT-Line’ exterior and interior details.

The flagship GT-Line S starts from 43,895 and boasts extras such as a glass sunroof, heated rear outer seats and a powered tailgate.

The Sportage will be available with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid power. (Kia)

The new Sportage, meanwhile, is equipped with a choice of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as being offered in three different flavours.

The range kicks off at £30,885 for the entry-level Pure in petrol guise and features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, climate control and rain-sensing windscreen wipers.

The mid-level GT-Line is priced from £33,385 and includes gloss black roof rails, GT-Line exterior and interior styling and rear privacy glass.

Top-of-the-line GT Line S starts at £40,285 and adds a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats.

Both the EV4 and updated Sportage are available to order now with deliveries expected to commence later this year.

