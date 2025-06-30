Volkswagen Multivan and California gain new plug-in hybrid powertrain

Volkswagen has revealed that the Multivan and California camper van can now be ordered with a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Under the bonnet, the vans are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 19.7kWh battery pack. The manufacturer claims that both models can travel for up to 59 miles on electric power. Also, 50kW DC rapid charging is now compatible, taking the vans from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

In terms of power, the new powertrain produces a total of 241bhp and 250Nm of torque, while both vehicles run out of puff at 124mph. A 0-60mph figure has not been revealed at this stage, however.

The PHEV powertrain features a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 19.7kWh battery pack. (Volkswagen)

Also, the vans come equipped with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system for added traction in poor weather conditions.

Plus, as standard, the Multivan and California PHEV come fitted with an electric stationary air conditioning feature, which allows both models to be cooled, ventilated and heated when the vehicles are charging, parking or camping.

Other engines available for both vans include a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel with 148bhp or a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol that produces 201bhp.

Both vans with this powertrain are on sale now with the Multivan PHEV priced from £54,525 (inc.VAT) and £71,295 (inc.VAT) for the California PHEV.