UK Drive: Does the Suzuki S-Cross fit into the overcrowded world of SUVs?

What is it?

(Suzuki)

Suzuki is one of the most recognisable manufacturers when it comes to small, fun and affordable vehicles.

Plus, with the success of the Jimny, the company also knows how to build compact and rugged off-roaders.

However, when it comes to SUVs – with the exception of the Vitara, which has proven very popular among British buyers – Suzuki seems to be put on the back foot in this area. Take the S-Cross, for example.

It has been around for a number of years and in that time, it’s been a rather forgettable choice for those looking for a relatively compact SUV – so do a few updates make it any better? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Suzuki)

The biggest changes come from underneath, with a choice of efficient powertrains that promise to deliver decent fuel economy, along with peppy performance and low emissions.

There is a choice of two and four-wheel-drive variants and all models come with an extensive level of standard equipment.

The exterior design has a more angular look than before, while the interior features a few more plush materials to make the cabin feel more premium.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Suzuki)

The S-Cross comes with either a mild-hybrid setup or as a full hybrid.

We’re driving the former, which features a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. It produces a total of 127bhp and 235Nm of torque, while it can manage 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 121mph.

Power is transmitted through a six-speed manual gearbox, although the option of an automatic is available.

Plus, our test car is in top-spec Ultra trim, which also benefits from Suzuki’s Allgrip four-wheel-drive system, giving the car that added bit of traction when it’s needed.

What’s it like to drive?

(Suzuki)

The S-Cross is a car that does the job of getting you from point A to B with minimal fuss.

Around town, the light steering and clutch pedal make driving a lot easier in built-up areas, while all-round visibility is excellent.

Also, the car’s rather punchy powertrain allows it to hold its own at higher speeds and the suspension manages to iron out those rather large potholes without agitating the whole chassis.

However, the S-Cross isn’t an engaging car to drive, as the steering lacks any kind of feel and is too light on the open road, while the six-speed manual gearbox is rather notchy, with our test car struggling to get into third gear at times.

Plus, on the motorway, there is rather a lot of wind, tyre and road noise that enters the cabin, and the optional glass sunroof suffers from a lot of buffeting when it’s open.

How does it look?

(Suzuki)

From some angles, the car’s design looks more like a jacked-up hatchback than a crossover.

The only telltale signs are the silver roof rails and black wheel arch extensions, which give it a semi-SUV appearance.

At the front, the headlights wrap around the bonnet and flow seamlessly into the front grille, while the grille itself features a chrome bar that runs across it.

The rear tail lights have a smoked grey effect, which is a nice modern touch and the rear bumper features more black plastic to bring a little more off-road-inspired character to the car.

What’s it like inside?

(Suzuki)

The interior of the S-Cross is a similar setup to its exterior, in the case that it’s functional and simple.

The plastics used throughout are scratchy and cheap to the touch, but there is a nice leather-effect material on the dashboard.

But, thankfully, there are physical buttons here, there and everywhere for features such as the climate control, steering wheel and seats, which scores a lot of points when it comes to interior ergonomics.

However, you’d think that the boxy design would make it spacious in the back, and although leg and knee room is good, due to the optional panoramic sunroof fitted to our test car, headroom is limited with average-sized adults hitting their heads on the roofline.

Boot space is pretty good though, with there being a total of 430 litres or 1,509 litres when you fold the rear seats down, which lie completely flat. And, there is some extra storage underneath the false floor, which you can remove, giving an even deeper load space.

What’s the spec like?

(Suzuki)

Suzuki always offers lots of standard equipment with its cars, and the S-Cross is no exception.

There are just two trim levels to choose from. The entry-level Motion starts at £28,049 or £29,799 in regular hybrid format and features 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and keyless entry with push button start.

We’re driving the top-of-the-line Ultra, which comes in at £30,549 in mild-hybrid guise, or £32,299 as a hybrid. It boasts extras such as a 360-degree camera, a panoramic glass sunroof, satellite navigation and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Verdict

The compact crossover segment is one of the most competitive and challenging segments in the new car market.

If you want a car from this sector that is well equipped, easy to drive and should prove to be dependable, then Suzuki’s S-Cross ticks all the right boxes.

However, if you want an engaging driving experience, a premium-feeling interior and a spacious cabin, then this Japanese offering starts to fall behind the competition.

Sure, the top model comes with four-wheel drive, but at this price point, there are other small crossovers that do the job just as well, which feel nicer inside and drive better.