Ferrari reveals 296 GT3 Evo racer at this year’s 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps endurance race

Ferrari has used this year’s famous 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps endurance race to reveal its new racer – the 296 GT3 Evo.

Under the bonnet, there is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that produces a total of 599bhp and 710Nm of torque. Though Ferrari has disclosed power outputs, it has not yet revealed the GT3 Evo’s 0-60mph time or top speed figure.

Power is transmitted through a six-speed sequential gearbox crafted from magnesium to reduce weight.

The exterior features two air intakes in the front bonnet to help cool the brakes and the cabin. There’s a new rear wing, which features a quick adjustment mechanism to improve the car’s performance on track while six-piston front brake callipers and four-piston at the rear are equipped to help improve stopping power.

Inside, the cabin is the same as in the old 296 GT3 racer, however there is now an new and improved air conditioning system with an additional fan to make it more effective when racing in the heat. There are also steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and the rear-view mirror has been adjusted and angled more towards the driver for improved visibility on track.

The 296 GT3 Evo will make its debut in the 2026 season of the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup for GT3 cars.