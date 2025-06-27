These are some of the best small electric SUVs on sale

Compact electric SUVs are becoming a very popular choice here in the UK.

Many can drive a reasonable distance on all-electric power, while offering practical interiors, decent levels of standard equipment and interesting styling.

The cars on this list are enjoyable to drive, reasonably priced and should be easy to live with – especially if you’re new to EV ownership.

Here are some of the best small electric SUVs on sale in the UK today.

Ford Puma Gen-E



The Puma Gen-E offers one of the biggest boot spaces in its class. (Ford)

One of Britain’s best-selling cars has just received the electric treatment with the Puma Gen-E.

From the outside, the car looks almost identical to the traditional combustion car – with the only exception being the smoothed off front grille and white ‘Puma’ badging on the tailgate.

Under the bonnet, there is a 43kWh battery pack and single electric motor that produces 165bhp and 290Nm of torque.

Ford claims that the Gen-E can travel up to 233 miles between trips to the plug and that 100kW DC rapid charging is compatible, taking the car from a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 23 minutes.

Also, the Gen-E comes with a ‘Gigabox’, which is a deep underfloor storage space in the boot, taking the capacity to a class-leading 574 litres.

Volvo EX30



The EX30 is all about sustainability. (Volvo)

The EX30 is the Swedish firm’s smallest model and focuses on sustainability.

Inside, the cabin is made from recycled materials found on the seats, door cards and dashboard, while the design itself has a minimalist look.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two battery sizes. The first is a 49kWh unit with a single electric motor that produces 270bhp and can do a claimed 209 miles on a single charge, while there is also an ‘Extended’ version of this setup, increasing the claimed range to 296 miles. There is also a larger 64kWh battery pack with dual electric motors that produces 424bhp and can manage a claimed 280 miles between top ups.

Hyundai Kona Electric



The Kona Electric comes with plenty of kit as standard. (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the best compact electric SUVs on the market, and for good reason.

It looks good, comes with lots of standard equipment, has a decent electric range and is good to drive.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two battery packs. The former is a 48kWh and single electric motor that can do a claimed 234 miles on a single charge, while the latter is a larger 64kWh battery and electric motor that do up to a claimed 319 miles between trips to the plug.

Kia Niro EV



The Niro EV is a great electric family car. (Kia)

Another Korean contender is the Kia Niro EV and just like its Hyundai sibling, it also offers lots of upsides to electric motoring.

Inside, there is enough space for a small family, all models are well equipped and as standard, all Niro EVs come with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Powering the car is a 64kWh battery pack and single electric motor that produces a total of 201bhp, with Kia claiming the car can travel up to 285 miles on a single charge.

With charging speeds of up to 72kW from a compatible DC port, a 10 to 80 per cent top up takes around 45 minutes.

Mini Aceman



The Aceman offers the same fun-like driving experience as the smaller Mini Hatch. (Mini)

If you want something that is a bit more quirky and fun, then the Mini Aceman is worth considering.

Its appearance seems to incorporate the design of its larger brother, the Countryman, and the smaller Cooper hatch – all rolled into one.

Inside, the fun nature continues with a circular OLED touchscreen, a 3D knitted dashboard and lots of recycled materials used throughout.

To drive, the Aceman’s quick steering and lack of body lean makes it quite good fun to drive on the twisty bits too.

The Aceman is the only Mini that comes solely with electric power, with it featuring either a 38.5kWh unit, found in the ‘E’, or a larger 49.2kWh in the sportier ‘SE’.

The former produces a total of 181bhp and can travel up to a claimed 185 miles and the latter pumps out 215bhp and can manage up to 252 miles.

Smart #1



The #1 is the first model for Smart’s new electric era. (Smart)

Smart has a history of producing small, cute and cheap to run city cars, however with the huge demand for SUVs, the brand has decided to jump onto the bandwagon.

One of its newest and best offerings is the #1, which is a compact electric SUV that comes with a bubble-shaped exterior design and rather futuristic interior.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of two battery packs. The standard ‘Pro’ comes with a 49kWh and electric motor that produces 268bhp and can do a claimed 193 miles on a single charge.

Move up the range, and there is a 64kWh battery pack and electric motor that produces the same power as in the Pro, but depending on options can vary its claimed electric range between 260 and 273 miles.