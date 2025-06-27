Hundreds of Formula One memorabilia to go under the hammer next month

More than 280 pieces of historic Formula One memorabilia will be going under the hammer next month.

It will include everything from race suits, boots, gloves and signed helmets, previously worn by former world champions Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton, according to RM Sotheby’s car auction house.

Several items from Michael Schumacher’s collection will be the headline of the auction sale including his 1996 Scuderia Ferrari signed race suit, estimated to sell for £17,000 and £25,500, along with his 2005 Scuderia Ferrari Schuberth RF1 signed helmet, predicted to sell for £8,500 and £12,800.

Michael Schumacher’s signed 1996 Scuderia racing suit is expected to sell for £17,000 and £25,500. (RM Sotheby)

Other items include a pair of 2014 Puma Racing Boots, signed by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with an estimated sale price of £3,500 and £5,000. And, a pair of Honda Mizuno Racing boots signed by Ayrton Senna, with a predicted sale price of £6,000 and £10,200.

Lewis Hamilton’s signed Puma Racing Boots are expected to fetch between £3,500 and £5,000. (RM Sotheby)

A total of 35 items from the auction will go on public display at the Concours of Elegance event in Germany – taking place from July 25 and July 26.

However, all of the 280 items will be sold exclusively online with no reserve between July 24 and July 30 through RM Sotheby’s auction.