British sports car maker Marcos set to return

British sports car maker Marcos is set to return after the firm announced it’s currently working on three new projects.

Marcos dates back to 1959 and began producing sports cars such as the Xylon, which was designed to go racing with future F1 world champion Jackie Stewart and multiple Le Mans winner, Derek Bell behind the wheel.

The manufacturer says that all the new projects are currently being ‘evaluated’ with the first being a ‘faithful reimaging of a much-loved Marcos model’.

The second is a completely new model, which could potentially be suited for track and road use, while the manufacturer states it will ‘honour the brand ethos of light weight, simplicity and seat-of-the-pants handling.’

Further details on the three projects will be announced in due course. (Marcos Car Company)

Finally, the third project is to focus on keeping its historic cars on the road, with the company owning the rights to original body moulds and manufacturing tooling – although further details on this project are yet to be revealed.

Howard Nash, owner and chairman of Marcos Car Company, said: “Marcos is a much-loved British sports car brand. It has a wonderful history but also an ethos of simplicity for raw, driver-focused handling. It’s an analogue experience you can’t get from large car manufacturers and supercar brands, and one which I think enthusiasts hanker after today.”

He added: “We want to honour that original ethos while being forward-looking too, giving Marcos a new, younger audience, as well as bringing the brand back for those who grew up with it.”

These new projects will be the first cars that the firm will have made in over 20 years.

Further details on Marcos’ new projects will be revealed later down the line.